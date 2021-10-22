City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 22, 2021

City Manager Tina Friend has appointed Former Fire Chief Mike Blood to the vacant position. Find out when he officially starts in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the 2022 Community Read program, which launched this week; Halloween Happening activities around Coronado set for Oct. 29; an exhibit that opens at the Library Oct. 28 featuring portraits of World War II heroes including Coronado’s own Tom Rice; the Armchair Travel program, which continues with a trip through Myanmar; $4 million in available funding for property owners interested in dedicating their property to affordable housing; and Pepe, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

