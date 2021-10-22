Friday, October 22, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 22, 2021

By City of Coronado

City Manager Tina Friend has appointed Former Fire Chief Mike Blood to the vacant position. Find out when he officially starts in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the 2022 Community Read program, which launched this week; Halloween Happening activities around Coronado set for Oct. 29; an exhibit that opens at the Library Oct. 28 featuring portraits of World War II heroes including Coronado’s own Tom Rice; the Armchair Travel program, which continues with a trip through Myanmar; $4 million in available funding for property owners interested in dedicating their property to affordable housing; and Pepe, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.