Thursday, October 21, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

CHS Feminist Club Requesting Donations for Women’s Shelter

By Chloe Berk

The Feminist Club of Coronado High School (CHS) is seeking donations from the community for Rachel’s Women’s Shelter in downtown San Diego. Requested items include toiletries, clothes (gently used or new), feminine products, cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, manicure kits, and adult diapers. Donations can be dropped off in the labeled box at the CHS front office at 650 D Avenue between 8 am and 3 pm through Friday, October 29, 2021.

One of the many bins located around the CHS campus where donations can be dropped off.

CHS Feminist Club members researched the homeless problem in San Diego and found women are disproportionately impacted. Rachel’s Women’s Center provides a safe and supportive environment for homeless women in San Diego. As part of the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, Rachel’s Women’s Center works to address the root causes of homelessness by creating communities that value individual needs and differences. The shelter operates a drop-in day center and emergency overnight shelter offering a safe and sober environment with the following amenities:  

  • Bathroom, shower, and laundry facilities
  • Lunch
  • Replacement clothing
  • Mailing address
  • Alcohol/drug recovery services
  • Mental health screening and referrals
  • On site resource specialist 
  • Social activities

The CHS Feminist Club was inspired to donate to Rachel’s Women’s Center because they support local women of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Co-president Gaby Schoener mentioned, “We did a lot of research on what places in San Diego had groups of women in need that we could help out, and Rachel’s stood out to us because they were so in need of donations all the time.”

As one of the more than 40 student clubs offered at CHS, the Feminist Club is centered on the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes. Student members hold regular discussions on feminism, female empowerment, and current events, as well promoting feminism at CHS and in the San Diego community. Most recently, club members participated in the San Diego Women’s March on October 2 championing reproductive rights.

Members of the CHS Feminist Club attended the Women’s March on October 2, 2021.

The CHS Feminist Club plans to support their mission with events throughout the school year. Co-president Cecilia Schutz explained, “We currently have a couple of fun ideas in the mix, ranging from smaller activities like collage-making and group discussions to bigger activities like having a guest speaker come and talk to the club. We’re also on the lookout for future Women’s Marches to attend, and we would also love to have more donation drives.”

The CHS Feminist Club appreciates community support for their work with Rachel’s Women’s Shelter. Questions can be directed to the instagram, @chsfeministclub.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.