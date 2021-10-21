CHS Feminist Club Requesting Donations for Women’s Shelter

The Feminist Club of Coronado High School (CHS) is seeking donations from the community for Rachel’s Women’s Shelter in downtown San Diego. Requested items include toiletries, clothes (gently used or new), feminine products, cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, manicure kits, and adult diapers. Donations can be dropped off in the labeled box at the CHS front office at 650 D Avenue between 8 am and 3 pm through Friday, October 29, 2021.

CHS Feminist Club members researched the homeless problem in San Diego and found women are disproportionately impacted. Rachel’s Women’s Center provides a safe and supportive environment for homeless women in San Diego. As part of the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, Rachel’s Women’s Center works to address the root causes of homelessness by creating communities that value individual needs and differences. The shelter operates a drop-in day center and emergency overnight shelter offering a safe and sober environment with the following amenities:

Bathroom, shower, and laundry facilities

Lunch

Replacement clothing

Mailing address

Alcohol/drug recovery services

Mental health screening and referrals

On site resource specialist

Social activities

The CHS Feminist Club was inspired to donate to Rachel’s Women’s Center because they support local women of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Co-president Gaby Schoener mentioned, “We did a lot of research on what places in San Diego had groups of women in need that we could help out, and Rachel’s stood out to us because they were so in need of donations all the time.”

As one of the more than 40 student clubs offered at CHS, the Feminist Club is centered on the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes. Student members hold regular discussions on feminism, female empowerment, and current events, as well promoting feminism at CHS and in the San Diego community. Most recently, club members participated in the San Diego Women’s March on October 2 championing reproductive rights.

The CHS Feminist Club plans to support their mission with events throughout the school year. Co-president Cecilia Schutz explained, “We currently have a couple of fun ideas in the mix, ranging from smaller activities like collage-making and group discussions to bigger activities like having a guest speaker come and talk to the club. We’re also on the lookout for future Women’s Marches to attend, and we would also love to have more donation drives.”

The CHS Feminist Club appreciates community support for their work with Rachel’s Women’s Shelter. Questions can be directed to the instagram, @chsfeministclub.





