8th Annual Turkey Trot November 25th, 2021

Registration is open through November 17th, 2021. Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available until October 15, 2021.

Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit Presents
The 8th Annual Turkey Trot
November 25th, 2021

The annual Coronado Turkey Trot hosted by the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit is a community event helping raise funds and awareness for Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego. It is a 5K family friendly run/walk held at Tidelands Park in Coronado. Rady Children’s serves 92% of San Diego Children, and 63% of South Riverside and 52% Imperial County.

The 2021 Coronado Turkey Trot hosted by Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit will support healing, child centered environments, and innovative care at Rady Children’s Hospital. This year we are hoping to raise $100,000 and we need your help to reach our goal! We have 6 levels of sponsorships available from Premier at $5,000, Platinum at $2,500, Gold at $1,000, Silver at $500, Family at $500 and Bronze at $250. Sponsorship opportunities are available until October 15th. Proceeds benefit the “Greatest Needs Fund” at Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego.

2021 Ambassador

Alex was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at age three and a half in October 2019. He has fought through countless hospital visits, needle pokes, and anesthetized procedures ever since. The medication regimen was grueling including daily, weekly and monthly chemotherapy. It has taken a toll on his body and mind, but he has stayed strong and fought through it all. He is truly a warrior! Alex loves playing outside, swimming, playing with Legos and making people laugh. He’s a Star Wars fan, a wiz at Minecraft, and a caring friend. This battle has been hard on him, but he wouldn’t be where his is today (and his whole family), without the team of doctors, nurses and support staff at Rady Children’s Hospital. Cancer affects the whole family, and we are so grateful for all the support from Rady Children’s Hospital and our family and friends!

Registration for the Turkey Trot is open at: coronadoturkeytrot.com and will end on November 17, 2021 at 11:59pm.

2021 Turkey Trot
November 25th, 2021
Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinex Dr., Coronado, CA 92118

Start Time: 8:00am
End Time: 11:00am

For volunteer & sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Honaker 502.472.4280 or Katie Herrick 619.865.2085 or rchacoronadoturkeytrot@gmail.com.

 



