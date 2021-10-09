Sunday, October 10, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 8, 2021

By Managing Editor

Heavy rain and lightning hit Coronado this week. Find out about the power outages, tree fires and flooding that hit the City in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about pink patches being worn by public safety personnel for breast cancer awareness; a newly approved public art piece, “The Knot,” Golf Course aerification set to begin Oct 18; the upcoming Community Clean-up Week; new computers at the Library; and Flute, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

