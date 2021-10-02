Thank You to the Community for Interest in Live Buoy Monitoring for Sharks

Juvenile White Sharks are a now a documented part of Coronado’s Pacific Ocean shoreline. Many of you seized the opportunity to spend time on the sand during the California State University, Long Beach tagging events and at their SHARK SHACK education tent at Central Beach these past several months. More than 200 of you from all walks of life, scored a free Coronado LIVE BUOY MONITORING T-shirt.

- Advertisement -

From all of the advocates of Live Buoy Monitoring, my sincerest thanks for your time and interest in moving the City of Coronado closer to an investment in public safety and marine welfare, ecology, science and education.