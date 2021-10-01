City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 1, 2021

The Village Theatre is reopening. Find out when, what will be screened and more about the limited opening in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the Columbus Day Holiday schedule; this year’s “Halloween Happening” at three City facilities; a Navy fence project near Dog Beach; a celebration of Coronado employees by the Chamber of Commerce; a performance by the Padres organist; an update on the Vons expansion into the old Cora-Mart building; a Blink Charging station upgrade; and Pippin, this week’s Pet of the Week who was adopted.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

or more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.