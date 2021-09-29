Recreation Lego Minecraft Engineering Class is Open for Enrollement

- Advertisement -

Calling all Lego-maniacs and Minecraft Fanatics. The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department has a great opportunity for you. Come build Minecraft characters, vehicles and structures every Monday at the Coronado Community Center beginning October 18 from 4:45-5:45p.m. Lego builders (ages 5-10) can bring the Minecraft game to life using tens of thousands of LEGO parts.

Lego engineers will design and build Minecraft objects like Creepers, Lava Traps and Minecarts. Step into Minecraft to create your favorite Minecraft mobs, tools and objects.

To register for this six-week course, use the QR Code to be directed to the class in PerfectMind or call (619) 522-7342.