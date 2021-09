- Advertisement -

Coronado’s new City Manager Tina Friend is a seasoned hand in coastal California local government.

With a law degree and a masters degree in public policy, she is also experienced in economic development and recovery, tourism, libraries, public safety, housing and homelessness.

Tina recently sat down with Brad Willis to discuss opportunities and challenges, controversies and collaborations, and the unique character of our complex community.

