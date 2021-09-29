Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Coronado Crime Report (September 18 through September 24)

By Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported theft from hotel room. Total loss is approximately $2500.

Grand Theft Report at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported theft from hotel room and ring stolen.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Petty Theft Report on 10th Street

Suspect shoplifted items.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Ynez Place

Victim reported check cashed without permission.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and A Avenue

Major injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue

18 year old male

9/19/2021: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

57 year old male

9/20/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

33 year old male

9/20/2021: Robbery, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on I-5 Freeway

20 year old male

9/20/2021: Robbery, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on I-5 Freeway

20 year old male

9/21/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 4500 block of State Route 75

46 year old male

9/22/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor 900 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

9/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

9/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of State Route 75

22 year old male

9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street

30 year old male

9/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

58 year old male

9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and C Avenue

33 year old male

9/24/2021: Driving Without a License and Underage Drinking – Infraction on 800 block of Adella Avenue

18 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

