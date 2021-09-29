Coronado Crime Report (September 18 through September 24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue
Victim reported theft from hotel room. Total loss is approximately $2500.
Grand Theft Report at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported theft from hotel room and ring stolen.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Petty Theft Report on 10th Street
Suspect shoplifted items.
Forgery/Fraud Report on Ynez Place
Victim reported check cashed without permission.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and A Avenue
Major injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
9/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue
18 year old male
9/19/2021: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
57 year old male
9/20/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
33 year old male
9/20/2021: Robbery, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on I-5 Freeway
20 year old male
9/20/2021: Robbery, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on I-5 Freeway
20 year old male
9/21/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 4500 block of State Route 75
46 year old male
9/22/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor 900 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male
9/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old male
9/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of State Route 75
22 year old male
9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street
30 year old male
9/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
58 year old male
9/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and C Avenue
33 year old male
9/24/2021: Driving Without a License and Underage Drinking – Infraction on 800 block of Adella Avenue
18 year old male