The first week of October is National Space Week! To celebrate, join the Fleet Science Center at the Coronado Public Library on Monday, October 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Winn Room. Learn about our neighboring planets and discover why our solar system is so special with some out-of-this-world activities.

Registration is required for this free event geared towards students in grades 3 to 5. Register at cplevents.org under the event entries for October 4.