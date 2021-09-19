Sunday, September 19, 2021
FeaturedSports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 13

By Bella Villarin
- Advertisement -

This past week, the Islanders faced back-to-back matches at exceptionally grueling courses and extended their winning streak to seven to improve their record to 7-3 for the season and 3-0 in league play. On Monday, September 13, the girls headed over the bridge to Balboa Park Golf Course, home of the annual Western League City Tournament. 

Having played the front nine the previous Thursday against Cathedral Catholic High School, the Islanders drastically improved their scores with newfound course experience and familiarity. Once again, sophomores Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin led the team with scores of three-over par 39. Fellow sophomore Jasmine Lo trailed closely behind with a score of four-over par 40. 

- Advertisement -

Sophomore Jasmine Lo tees off on the par-three ninth hole of Balboa Park Golf Course.

Junior Natalia Avanni carded a 46, and freshman Malia Perry and junior Mariella Avanni rounded out the Islanders with rounds of 49. 

- Advertisement -

Junior Mariella Avanni tees off on the par-four first hole of Balboa Park Golf Course.

With their cumulative score of 213 against Point Loma High School’s 251, Coronado set a perfect record in league play and currently stand in first place in the Western League. With a team differential of 28.42, the Islanders are looking to capture their third consecutive Western League title. Up next was Mater Dei, the defending Division II champions. 

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, September 14, the girls squared off against the Mater Dei Crusaders at Bonita Golf Course. With a course rating of 35.3 and a slope of 120, the front nine from the gold tees played at 2680 yards. Against an incredibly talented team, the Islanders stood their ground and battled against home-course advantage, tree-lined fairways, and sloped greens to collectively shoot 210 against the Crusaders’ 198 in the loss. 

Ines led the team with a remarkable round of two-over par 37. Next was Bella who carded a 40. Both Malia and Mariella fired their lowest rounds of the season: eight-over par 43. Natalia rounded out the Islanders with a score of 47. 

Junior Natalia Avanni stripes her driver down the center of the fairway at the first hole of Bonita Golf Course.

“It was a very good performance because Mater Dei had their A team against us. Mariella and Malia’s 43’s were excellent; they scored their lowest rounds of the season,” Coach Stuart commented. 

Facing new territory and intimidating competition, the girls performed incredibly well despite their loss. 

Malia Perry shared, “I knew we were playing against one of the strongest teams in San Diego, so I was trying to remind myself that I was playing against the course and not against the players. I was proud that I could do my part and that everyone on the team was very happy for me after the game. I look up to all of my teammates, and they’ve made it really easy to be the only freshman on the team.”

Single varsity freshman Malia Perry tees off on the par-three ninth hole of Balboa Park Golf Course. She has shown extreme dedication and perseverance through her lowered differential and improved play.

The girls JV team competed against Scripps Ranch in an 18-hole match at Colina Park Golf Course. The par 54 is perfect for short game practice and course management skills. Freshman Sierra Grella fired a round of 83. Junior Tatum Ware followed that with a score of 84, and juniors Jesse Hill and Morgan Arendt carded rounds of 90. The Islanders lost to Cathedral 343-404, but learned valuable course experience and competition strategies.

Junior Jesse Hill hits a wedge on the par-three tenth hole of Colina Park Golf Course.

Next week, both the varsity and the JV teams have matches slated against Coronado’s biggest rival in the Western League, and perhaps the entire San Diego County: Scripps Ranch. The varsity team is scheduled to play at their home course of Coronado Golf Course on Tuesday, September 21, and the JV team is competing on Wednesday, September 22, at Colina Park Golf Course and on Thursday, September 23, at Balboa 9. 

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Nado Sports Calendar – Sept. 20-25, 2021

Sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado!Coronado School Sports Sept. 20-25, 2021DAY DATE TEAM OPPONENT SITE GAMEMon 20-Sep None ScheduledTue 21-Sep Golf Scripps Ranch Coronado 4:00JV Tennis OLP Coronado 4:00Var Tennis OLP Balboa TC 4:00Nov/JV...
Read more
Sports

BNP Paribas Open Announces Celebration Campaign Ahead of 2021 Tennis Tournament

The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held October 4 – 17, 2021, is today announcing...
Read more
Community News

Ferry Worthy: A Fun Day Just Across the Bay

When you want an adventure across the bay but don’t want to get in your car, what do you do? Get on your bike,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of August 30

With the first full week of school in hindsight, the girls varsity golf team squared off in three grueling matches that would bring out...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary on Antigua CourtVictim reported three sails stolen. Total...
Read more
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of August 23

This past week, the Islander girls golf team faced its first full week of matches as well as the start of a new school...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.