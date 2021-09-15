Apple Event Captures Cameo of Coronado Bridge, The Shell & San Diego

If you are an Apple fan, you probably saw the big announcements that were made early this week on September 14th. Apple announced the new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad mini and iPad.
But, did you see the quick glimpse of the Coronado bridge, The Shell and downtown San Diego? It happened at the 39:27 to 42:22 spot and we’ve highlighted it below:
Did you see the Coronado Bridge and @theshellsd @SanDiegoSymph in @apple ‘s big iPhone 13 reveal? Very cool! #coronado #theshellsd #AppleiPhone13 https://t.co/nmblkJoG9Y pic.twitter.com/YKBeCnnZvi
— Coronado Times News (@CoronadoIsland) September 16, 2021
------
—
Related:
Check out the Bridgeworthy September Lineup at “The Shell” – Bring a Date, Take the Ferry