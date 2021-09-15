Apple Event Captures Cameo of Coronado Bridge, The Shell & San Diego

If you are an Apple fan, you probably saw the big announcements that were made early this week on September 14th. Apple announced the new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad mini and iPad.

But, did you see the quick glimpse of the Coronado bridge, The Shell and downtown San Diego? It happened at the 39:27 to 42:22 spot and we’ve highlighted it below:

