Check out the Bridgeworthy September Lineup at “The Shell” – Bring a Date, Take the Ferry

Remember the days of putting a shell to your ear in order to hear the music of the ocean? Well, now that The Radys Shell at Jacobs Park is here, your ears, your eyes and even your mouth will be thanking your for an evening of music, glittering lights and multiple mouth-watering food options.

Recently unveiled, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural wonder on the edge of San Diego Bay and just a short ferry ride from Coronado. There are parking options as well, or you can arrange your UBER/LYFT rides if you fancy a “chauffeur”.

The musical lineup for September is as follows:

    WED, SEPT 8 | Gary Clark Jr. with Special Guest Suzanne Santo

  • FRI, SEPT 10 | 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

  • SAT, SEPT 11 | Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

  • SUN, SEPT 12 | Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles – Abbey Road

  • TUES, SEPT 14 | Sergio Mendes with the San Diego Symphony

  • SAT, SEPT 18 & SUN, SEPT 19 | Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – In Concert

  • FRI, SEPT 24 | Frank Sinatra and the Great Ladies of the Song

  • SUN, SEPT 26 | Jason Mraz

  • WED, SEPT 29 | Bobby McFerrin

View the entire calendar here:  https://www.theshell.org/performances/list/

