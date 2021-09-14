Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Beginner Bridge Lessons at Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

One of our popular games at the John D. Spreckels Center is bridge. As a matter of fact, dedicated space is available for play every Tuesday from 12:30-3:45 pm. While we have some experts among us, many in the community have requested lessons for this fun card game. This is an announcement for all those who wish to learn bridge!

Beginner bridge lessons start Wednesday, October 6 and will run on Wednesdays through November 24, from 1 to 2 pm. Learn the basics on how to determine your hand, how to bid, how to lead, and how to score.

Fee for residents is $25, and $35 for nonresidents. We are glad to offer this class and want to get the word out so those wishing to learn how to play can get started!

The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 7th Street.

 

 

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

