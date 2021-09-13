Armchair Travel Returns to the John D. Spreckels Center

Recreation and Golf Services is excited to bring back Armchair Travel on Tuesday, September 28!

We have the perfect presentation to kickstart this time-treasured event as travel editor and publisher Kris Grant will be presenting on the “Tips and Tricks of Traveling.” Everything from philosophical observations to practicalities on what to take along vs. what to leave home will be covered. It’s the perfect way to get back into the swing of traveling once again. Please enjoy refreshments beginning at 6 pm, the presentation at 6:30 pm, and an opportunity for Q & A. The Spreckels Center will be hosting this event at 1019 Seventh Street.

Reserve your spot as space is limited for a nominal cost of $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents – which includes refreshments. Adult beverages will be available for an additional cost of $5-$6. Please register online at cityofcoronado.perfectmind.com or call 619-522-7343.