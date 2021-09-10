City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 10, 2021

Residents who responded to a comprehensive community satisfaction survey earlier this year say Coronado is a safe and highly desirable place to live. Find out what else residents had to say about Coronado as part of the survey in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about and watch a workshop on the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; and find out more about 9/11 ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks; City Council updates from the Sept. 7 meeting, including the release of the draft Climate Action Plan for review and comment; important election information; the Library’s Veterans Resource Center; and Cersei, this week’s Pet of the Week, who was adopted.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

------



For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.