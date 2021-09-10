Friday, September 10, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 10, 2021

By Managing Editor

Residents who responded to a comprehensive community satisfaction survey earlier this year say Coronado is a safe and highly desirable place to live. Find out what else residents had to say about Coronado as part of the survey in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about and watch a workshop on the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; and find out more about 9/11 ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks; City Council updates from the Sept. 7 meeting, including the release of the draft Climate Action Plan for review and comment; important election information; the Library’s Veterans Resource Center; and Cersei, this week’s Pet of the Week, who was adopted.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -
------

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council Discusses Climate Action Plan, City Survey and Outdoor Dining

Extending the restaurant outdoor seating program was the first topic discussed at the City Council meeting on September 7. After a brief presentation by...
Read more
City of Coronado

Survey: Residents Rank Quality of Life High in Coronado

Residents who responded to a comprehensive survey earlier this year say the City is a highly desirable and safe place to live, giving positive...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – September 3, 2021

https://youtu.be/-0VjCYX6EdQA public workshop this week to discuss tennis and pickleball in Coronado drew 70 participants. Find out about the meeting and what’s next for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

New Film and Music Video with Coronado’s Emma Kidd

Emma Kidd, CHS Class of 2017, is returning to Coronado this month to co-produce and star in the new Surf’s Up Studios short film KATE WAS IS...
Read more
Military

Coronado Native Serves with Helicopter Squadron in San Diego

Lt. Andrew Toomey, a native of Coronado, is serving in the U.S. Navy in San Diego."I grew up in Coronado, which is a big...
Read more
Military

Tom Rice Throws First Pitch at Padres Game

Just weeks after jumping out of a plane and parachuting to the beach near The Del, Coronado's favorite centenarian, Tom Rice, World War II...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.