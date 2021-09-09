Thursday, September 9, 2021
Military

Fundraising Campaign Launched To Support Families of Sailors Who Died In Helicopter Crash

By Managing Editor

The five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. Sailors shown are, top row, left to right: Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia. Bottom row: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. And the HSC-8 Eightballers insignia.

Following the helicopter crash on August 31, 2021 that claimed the lives of five U.S. Navy Sailors, the spouses club of the Navy’s HSC-8 squadron that lost these five sailors have launched a fundraising campaign to support their families. Funds raised will be utilized for the families’ expenses related to housing, childcare and education.

- Advertisement -

To donate and find more information, visit http://hsc8fundraising.ctcin.bio/.

The fundraiser is hosted by the HSC-8 Officers Spouses Club and is not associated with the U.S. Navy. 

 

- Advertisement -
------

RELATED:

Navy Helicopter Crashes Off Coast of San Diego – Five Crewmembers Declared Deceased

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado Native Serves with Helicopter Squadron in San Diego

Lt. Andrew Toomey, a native of Coronado, is serving in the U.S. Navy in San Diego."I grew up in Coronado, which is a big...
Read more
Military

Tom Rice Throws First Pitch at Padres Game

Just weeks after jumping out of a plane and parachuting to the beach near The Del, Coronado's favorite centenarian, Tom Rice, World War II...
Read more
Military

Navy Supports Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for all Active Duty and Reserve Sailors

On Aug. 31, 2021, Vice Adm. W. R. Merz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy, OPNAV N3/N5, released NAVADMIN 190/21...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Tom Rice Throws First Pitch at Padres Game

Just weeks after jumping out of a plane and parachuting to the beach near The Del, Coronado's favorite centenarian, Tom Rice, World War II...
Read more
Community News

Call 988: California Finds $20 Million to Help Pay for New Crisis Hotline

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOCELYN WIENER  SEPTEMBER 2, 2021, UPDATED SEPTEMBER 3, 2021Soon, Californians will be able to...
Read more
Education

CUSD Covid Command Center Open

Coronado Unified School District has been an industry leader among California public schools as it relates to Covid response. In addition to being among...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.