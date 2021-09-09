Fundraising Campaign Launched To Support Families of Sailors Who Died In Helicopter Crash

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOCELYN WIENER SEPTEMBER 2, 2021, UPDATED SEPTEMBER 3, 2021Soon, Californians will be able to...
Following the helicopter crash on August 31, 2021 that claimed the lives of five U.S. Navy Sailors, the spouses club of the Navy’s HSC-8 squadron that lost these five sailors have launched a fundraising campaign to support their families. Funds raised will be utilized for the families’ expenses related to housing, childcare and education.
