Fundraising Campaign Launched To Support Families of Sailors Who Died In Helicopter Crash

Following the helicopter crash on August 31, 2021 that claimed the lives of five U.S. Navy Sailors, the spouses club of the Navy’s HSC-8 squadron that lost these five sailors have launched a fundraising campaign to support their families. Funds raised will be utilized for the families’ expenses related to housing, childcare and education.

To donate and find more information, visit http://hsc8fundraising.ctcin.bio/.

The fundraiser is hosted by the HSC-8 Officers Spouses Club and is not associated with the U.S. Navy.

