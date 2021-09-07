Tuesday, September 7, 2021
New Seasonal Menu at Stake Chophouse & Bar

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Chef Sergio Jimenez has added a new seasonal menu at Stake Chophouse & Bar. Some of the standouts include the Maine Diver Scallops and the Double Cut Colorado Rack of Lamb. 

At Stake Chophouse & Bar, we use U10 Diver Scallops which means that there are less than 10 scallops in a pound and they are hand-harvested by professional fishermen who are licensed scuba divers.

Colorado lamb is a larger breed than the imported lamb from Australia and New Zealand. It’s raised in a stress-free environment, grazes on wild grass and supplemented on grain to help the texture and flavor. The meat is tender and mild, not “gamey” as imported lambs often are. The lamb is both hormone- and antibiotic-free.

Make a reservation to try out these new seasonal items.

1309 Orange Ave – upper level
Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-0077

 

Blue Bridge Hospitality

