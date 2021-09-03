Saturday, September 4, 2021
City Manager’s Weekly Update – September 3, 2021

A public workshop this week to discuss tennis and pickleball in Coronado drew 70 participants. Find out about the meeting and what’s next for tennis and pickleball in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an upcoming public workshop on the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; the Labor Day holiday schedule; items of note on the Sept. 7 City Council meeting, including the possible release of the City’s Draft Climate Action Plan for public review and comment, the results of the 2021 National Community Survey, extending the temporary outdoor restaurant seating permit program and the waiver of parking requirements through Dec. 31, 2021, and how to fill vacancies on the City Council; the Library’s Autumn Concert Series; and Moose, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

