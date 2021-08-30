Real Estate: Updated Spacious One Bedroom Unit with Ocean Views

Wonderful updated spacious one bedroom unit with ocean views. Large balcony to enjoy sunsets. Half bath and stacked washer/dryer. Complex features 4 swimming pools, 8 tennis courts, clubhouses, gym and lush landscaping. Steps to the beach and a short walk to the Hotel Del.

Unit leased through April 30, 2022. Building to start modernization of elevators in September 2021. Project should take 7 to 8 months and no remodeling will be approved during this time. Call building manager for more details. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property.

Address: 1820 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #201

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,100 sq ft

Price: $1,395,000

We built them. We sell them. We lease them.