Real Estate: Updated Spacious One Bedroom Unit with Ocean Views

Monday, August 30, 2021
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

Wonderful updated spacious one bedroom unit with ocean views. Large balcony to enjoy sunsets. Half bath and stacked washer/dryer. Complex features 4 swimming pools, 8 tennis courts, clubhouses, gym and lush landscaping. Steps to the beach and a short walk to the Hotel Del.

Unit leased through April 30, 2022. Building to start modernization of elevators in September 2021. Project should take 7 to 8 months and no remodeling will be approved during this time. Call building manager for more details.  See more photos.

  • Address: 1820 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #201
  • 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,100 sq ft
  • Price: $1,395,000 (Look inside)
