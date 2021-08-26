Thursday, August 26, 2021
Bridgeworthy: The Rady Shell September Concert Lineup

By Promoted Partner

Symphony Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Image: Jenna Selby, Courtesy San Diego Symphony

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park kicked off its grand opening with a bang and the start of its inaugural season has been nothing but exciting! Fortunately, there’s much more to look forward to with an amazing lineup this September.

SEPTEMBER CONCERTS:

  • FRI, SEPT 3 | Rocketman – Live in Concert

    ------

    SAT, SEPT 4 | The Goonies – In Concert

  • SUN, SEPT 5 | The Finest Hour – Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Music that Ended WWII

  • WED, SEPT 8 | Gary Clark Jr. with Special Guest Suzanne Santo

  • FRI, SEPT 10 | 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

  • SAT, SEPT 11 | Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

  • SUN, SEPT 12 | Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles – Abbey Road

  • TUES, SEPT 14 | Sergio Mendes with the San Diego Symphony

  • SAT, SEPT 18 & SUN, SEPT 19 | Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – In Concert

  • FRI, SEPT 24 | Frank Sinatra and the Great Ladies of the Song

  • SUN, SEPT 26 | Jason Mraz

  • WED, SEPT 29 | Bobby McFerrin

Find the full concert schedule HERE.

Port of San Diego and San Diego Symphony Celebrate Debut of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bayfront

