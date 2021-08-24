Wreaths Across America – Ride for Wreaths Poker Run

Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery are remembered this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 3,000 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the committee of Wreaths Across America – Miramar National Cemetery will be hosting a Ride for Wreaths Poker Run. Registration begins at 9:00am at San Diego Harley Davidson 4645 Morena Blvd. Entry fee is $20.00 and includes an after party with lunch. The San Diego Blood Bank will have their mobile donation center present to take care of two great causes in one day.

The event is open to the public. All veterans, active-duty military, and their families as well as the local community are all invited and encouraged to attend and learn more about Wreaths Across America’s yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. This event will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military.

The goal of the Ride for Wreaths Poker Run is to raise awareness and sponsorships for wreaths to be placed on 12,500 headstones to remember every veteran at Miramar National Cemetery. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, AND for every two wreaths sponsored, three wreaths will go to Miramar National Cemetery.

“With each local event held across the country, volunteers help build community awareness and understanding of the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel events like this one have taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community when it is needed most.”

Volunteers and supporters of the WAA Miramar Committee work throughout the year to honor our veterans through fundraising events, projects and services that better our community which in turn help grow awareness for the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, and generate wreath sponsorships for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2557 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America 2020 Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW, among other education programs.

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0452. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery this December.