Monday, August 23, 2021
Rob Taylor Named Coronado Rotary President

By Coronado Rotary

Rob Taylor
Coronado Rotary President Rob Taylor

Rotary Club of Coronado has a new president with a long history in Coronado, a talent for math and an abiding curiosity about the world.

Rob Taylor was born in Washington, DC, but soon moved to Coronado when his dad, a Naval officer, was stationed here. Rob’s father passed away when Rob was four years old, and the family settled in Coronado where Rob attended school, graduating in 1962. Rob had started school one year early, skipped a grade in high school and graduated at age 16. His desire to follow in his father’s footsteps led him to apply to the US Naval Academy, where he was rejected for being colorblind. Graduating from MIT and UCLA with degrees in mathematics, his talents for math and the French language were to guide his career.

Computers were a new field when Rob got his master’s degree. He joined Hughes Aircraft, programming training screens for weapons officers learning to use their armaments and anti-radar tools, followed by a satellite telemetry project. He soon changed jobs to work for Xerox, which at the time aimed to compete with IBM in the nascent mainframe computer field. When Xerox got out of the computer business, Rob found himself between jobs. A fraternity brother told him about a technical writing job with another department in Xerox, translating French software manuals into English, paid by the page. Rob’s rare combination of technical knowledge coupled with his French skills made him invaluable. He had the good fortune to be brought on full time and transferred to work in Paris for two years.

Transferring from Paris to Los Angeles with Xerox, he transitioned to the financial side of the business and gained expertise in programming APL, a computer language associated with complex financial transactions. He was soon transferred to Corporate Finance in Rochester, NY and Stamford, CT, eventually completing 18 years with Xerox.

Rob then took a position with Morgan Stanley, where he joined the “Black Box” project, an early algorithmic programmed trading system that generated “buy/sell” transactions for the stock market. Other assignments at Morgan Stanley included stints on the trading floor supporting other systems for trading bonds, futures, and equities. But he smiled recalling his most satisfying project: supporting and enhancing the software for trading foreign exchange options. It was a small part of Morgan Stanley’s business, but trading was constantly active in either New York, London, or Hong Kong. Because timing was all-important for these worldwide transactions, he was always on-call. When Y2K occurred, Rob spent a month in Hong Kong to troubleshoot any issues with the date function, bringing his family along for a serendipitous Asian getaway.

Rob retired in 2009 after 21 years with Morgan Stanley and moved back to Coronado with his wife, Mary, and daughters, two of whom now live in Manhattan and one of whom lives in Paris. He is a strong believer in the Rotary student exchange program, having hosted four students. Additional exchange students stayed during several summers. Watching these exchange students blossom during their experience here in Coronado has been a great source of satisfaction for Rob.

Rob has been a Rotarian for eleven years and is an active member of 10 committees. When asked who was most influential to him in Rotary, he quickly responded that his sponsor, Walt Heinecke, set a fine standard for commitment to Rotary ideals. Rob indicated that the reason he joined Rotary was to meet amazing and talented people and to work as a team member on projects that make the world a better place.

 

 

Coronado Rotary

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Friends of the Coronado Public Library Seeks new Board Members

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library Board of Trustees has several openings, and we are seeking interested community members to fill the vacancies.The...
Read more
People

Emerald Keepers of the Month: Cindy Elledge and David Brummitt

“Living by the Ferry Landing we see so much trash, and we know it ends up out in the bay. It is something we...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Richard Bailey: Committed to Coronado While Running for Congress

Hanging chads are one of the first political memories Mayor Richard Bailey recalls from his formative years. In 2000, he vividly remembers watching the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Rotarians at Work Day: Beach Clean Up

Coronado Rotarians spent Rotarians at Work Day participating in beach clean-ups at the Cays and along the bay at Tidelands Park. Additionally, Rotarians collection...
Read more
People

Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Ana Ramirez Honored With Rotary’s Bob Watson Service Above Self Award

The Coronado Rotary Club’s Bob Watson “Service Above Self” Award was presented to Ana Ramirez at the Community Center/COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Wednesday,...
Read more
Sports

Presenting the 25th Annual Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament – March 19

It’s Tee Time! The Rotary Club of Coronado is presenting its 25th Annual Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course...
Read more
