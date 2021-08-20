Saturday, August 21, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 20, 2021

By Managing Editor

Coronado Police are ready to welcome students back to school. Find out how officers are providing positive reinforcement at the schools in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of the Aquatics Center and a planned expansion of pool hours; the recently activated traffic signal near the Hotel del Coronado; successful parachute jump by Hometown Hero and World War II Paratrooper Tom Rice last weekend; Council-approved Orange Avenue banners; ballot drop-off locations for the upcoming election; and Rocco, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

