Recreation Toddler and Preschool Programs begin September 7

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is offering a variety of programs at the Community Center including classes for toddlers and preschoolers.

Little Jammeroos Music Class for ages 6 months to 4 years old will engage your toddler in playing musical instruments, singing silly songs and dancing. A parent or care giver must participate with their infant, tot or preschooler as they embark on their journey to developing a love for music and rhythm. This forty-five-minute class will meet weekly on Mondays at 10 am and 11 am.

The next parent-child class available is KinderDance with Me, for 15-24-month-old toddlers. Little ones in KinderDance with Me class will develop their motor skills as they dance, use props and move to fun music on Mondays and Fridays at 9 am.

Your two to three-year-old will develop gross motor skills, increase body awareness and physical coordination as they learn about numbers, colors and shapes in this thirty-minute gymnastics class called KinderTots. Course held on Wednesdays at 9 am.

For our Preschoolers, age three to five years old, we have a large selection of classes available. They can learn the fundamentals of dance in KinderDance on Wednesdays at 11 am or Twirl Spin & Tap on Mondays at 3:30 pm. KinderGym is a tumbling and movement program held on Wednesdays at 9:45 am. We also have a new ninety-minute KinderMotion & More class on Mondays and Fridays at 9:45 am. Children will participate in games, interactive stories and other fun activities guaranteed to strengthen their muscles, enhance their creativity and increase their hand-eye and foot-eye coordination.

Toddler and preschool classes are open for registration now and start the week of September 7. To register, or for more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.