Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Community Center Babysitter Training Camp Added for this Thursday, Aug. 19

By City of Coronado

 

Recreation and Golf Services is pleased to share that Thursday, August 19, an additional Babysitter Training Camp will be held at the Community Center. If your young teen, age 10 to 15, would like to attend this four-hour program to learn how to care for and ensure the safety and supervision of infants and young children – registration is open.

Participants will gain hands-on experience by learning how to diaper babies and toddlers, how to recognize an emergency and act, and how to respond to choking. In addition, a brief introduction to infant and child CPR will be provided. The skills being taught here are beneficial to any young teen or adult.

Time is almost out, so please share this information to those you know are interested. COVID-19 Safety Guidelines are followed, and because of this, separate training equipment is provided for each participant.

If your young teen is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children, starting a babysitting business is the perfect choice! Contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at (619) 522-7342 to register by phone or check out the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to register online.

 

 

