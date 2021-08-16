Monday, August 16, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Why Does CUSD Reject Local Control?

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe Ph.D.

In last week’s Eagle, Linda Smith’s letter to the CUSD Board said, “Let respect be your guiding principle. Period. No labels, No bias. No political agendas.” The truth is that the Superintendent and the Board CAN do this because, although they deny it in almost everything they tell the public, they do have local control.

Although the California public schools system is under the policy direction of the Legislature, more local responsibility is legally granted to school districts’ officials than to other government entities and officials. Education Code is permissive, so as long as a statute does not prohibit a program or activity and it is consistent with the purposes for which school districts are established, it can be undertaken. In other words, it is constitutionally unnecessary to enact any statutes that merely allow or permit school districts, at their discretion, to do something.

- Advertisement -

Our CUSD leadership does not want this local control and would rather hide behind a greater power telling them what to do. You could see that in Board President Lee Pontes’ statement about joining (for free) a lawsuit aimed at getting local control over mask policy, “I was hoping to hear a path to gaining local control when it came to masking or no masking students in our schools. Although the petition included that, I felt it came with issues that made it too broad in scope.” Translated, I don’t want to end up having to make that decision. Then there was Superintendent Mueller’s spurious concern that refusing to adhere to Health Department regulations “MAY compromise state funding, district insurance coverage and our ability to have our students return to campus safely.” Translated, I don’t want to make that decision. The County Public Health Department sends no such message of jeopardy. They will simply have a conversation with the district urging compliance.

And, as we have been hearing since the Board meeting of May 20, the Board steadfastly hides behind “the law” when the law is only another permissive Education Code that the Board can interpret as they deem appropriate when it comes to such things as an “equity committee” and “no place for hate” programs, meaning that they could just do exactly what Linda Smith suggests.

- Advertisement -

So, it is true that we elected a Board that hired a Superintendent that does not really have an appetite for local control at all but would rather interpret all things from the plenary authority with a political agenda as their lens. If you are as troubled a Coronado citizen as I am, go to the Board Meeting of August 19 and speak up. Educate yourself on the issues at https://wetheparentscoronado.org.

Deberie Gomez-Grobe Ph.D.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Let Them Breathe Pro-Choice Mask Rally August 19

Submitted by Kelly O'ConnorHave you ever said, “let me know if I can do anything?” to a friend in need? I have many times....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to Superintendent Mueller Interview

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonIn response to Is CUSD Teaching Critical Race Theory?Once again CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller presumes to know the minds of everyone....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Failure to Follow Through

Submitted by Seth TrujilloNovak Djokovic, the current number 1 rated men’s tennis player in the world, was unable to show up at his best form...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Avenida del Sol Traffic Signal Activated, Turn Signs Posted

 The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol is scheduled to be energized and made operational this...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 13, 2021

 https://youtu.be/4QyvZQf1PEMThe Weekly Update has a new look. Find out what’s new and what remains the same in the latest edition of the City Manager's...
Read more
Community News

What Do You Do When You See a Cute Dog? This Reaction Got 20+M Views

Who doesn't love to see a happy dog with its tail wagging?Unbeknownst to him, a Coronado dog, Bodie the Sharpei, has become a TikTok...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.