Monday, August 16, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Let Them Breathe Pro-Choice Mask Rally August 19

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Kelly O’Connor

Have you ever said, “let me know if I can do anything?” to a friend in need? I have many times. Rarely do people reply. However, recently my beautiful daughter with an overwhelmed heart and tone said these words. “Mom, can you please help me with the mask situation at my son’s school?” I could hear, as only as a mother could hear. A cry from her heart, “I can’t fight this one.” Don’t get me wrong, she is a fighter. Always has been, always will be. But this particular ask was different. Our grandson has Type 1 Diabetes, an autoimmune disease, where your pancreas doesn’t make insulin. Every day of his life is in the hands of his parents and technology.

In the past eight years, we have had an amazing experience with the CUSD. The staff and teachers have been excellent in so many ways. Coronado’s reputation has consistently preceded itself and although not perfect, their faculty from the top-down has always gone above and beyond for our children. Yet I am concerned with the policies particular individuals have in mind for the 2021-2022 academic school year. In mid-March 2020 California was the first state in the nation to shut down to “flatten the curve.” Between then and now our family has gone through the very difficult task like so many others have of navigating what would protect our family’s health in the best way possible. We got fresh air, exercised, focused on getting quality sleep, fixed our diets, and worked on boosting our immune system as much as possible.

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 and its severity is very real and a prominent threat to many individuals. Yet when it comes to our children, it falls back on the parent’s responsibility to determine what is going to be best for their child’s mental and physical well-being. A two-year period is crucial in the sustainable development of a child’s future. We cannot merely jeopardize this time by allowing this supposed experiment of mask mandates and social distancing protocols to be installed in classrooms. It is not up to a school board, superintendent, or governor to find what suits our child’s personal needs. It is our duty as parents to exercise medical freedom and push for policies that ensure those rights are protected.

Let Them Breathe is an organization of caring parents concerned about the effects of facial coverings on children’s mental, physical, and social health. I’ve partnered with the organization to hold a pro-choice mask rally regarding school policy taking place at 201 Sixth St., August 19th at 3 pm at the CUSD board meeting. This event’s purpose is to have a respectful discussion about the current and future COVID-19 policies CUSD plans to enact and how they can ensure the community’s voice is properly heard.

- Advertisement -

Kelly O’Connor 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Why Does CUSD Reject Local Control?

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe Ph.D.In last week’s Eagle, Linda Smith’s letter to the CUSD Board said, “Let respect be your guiding principle. Period. No...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to Superintendent Mueller Interview

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonIn response to Is CUSD Teaching Critical Race Theory?Once again CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller presumes to know the minds of everyone....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Failure to Follow Through

Submitted by Seth TrujilloNovak Djokovic, the current number 1 rated men’s tennis player in the world, was unable to show up at his best form...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Avenida del Sol Traffic Signal Activated, Turn Signs Posted

 The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol is scheduled to be energized and made operational this...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 13, 2021

 https://youtu.be/4QyvZQf1PEMThe Weekly Update has a new look. Find out what’s new and what remains the same in the latest edition of the City Manager's...
Read more
Community News

What Do You Do When You See a Cute Dog? This Reaction Got 20+M Views

Who doesn't love to see a happy dog with its tail wagging?Unbeknownst to him, a Coronado dog, Bodie the Sharpei, has become a TikTok...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.