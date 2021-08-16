Monday, August 16, 2021
John D. Spreckels Center Upcoming Programs – August, September

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department fall programs for adults are beginning August 31 at the John D. Spreckels Center and the staff and instructors are looking forward to offering enriching arts programs that encourage you on your mental health and fitness journey.

We are happy to continue to partner with Coronado Sharp Healthcare as they will be presenting on a different health related topic each month. On August 31 a Registered Dietitian will speak on “Eating for the heart of it – protein, fats, carbs.” If you would like to hear food purchasing tips and get on track with eating a healthier diet, then this FREE presentation is a great way to get started. In addition, there will be a free blood pressure and blood glucose screening offered at 1:30 pm, just before the presentation that starts at 2 pm.

If you would like to tap into your creative side, our Watercolor course is all about creating a unique painting in a style that is yours alone. This class teaches the fundamentals of painting, provides painting demonstrates and instructor led feedback. The rest is up to you! Class begins Friday, September 3. Make sure to get a supply list so you are sure to have what you need for the first day of class.

Maybe it is time for some improvising in your life with our Top Hat Senior Readers Theatre class. Beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 10 am, both novice and professional readers are welcome from age 50-115! Scripts are read openly and need not be memorized. This is a longtime favorite at the Spreckels Center and the fun wholesome atmosphere will invite you right in.

Have you ever wanted to write your personal story? Our Stories Ourselves (Memoirs) focuses on the stories you have to tell through methods such as memory prompts, instructor guidance and class feedback. Class begins Thursday, September 9 at 1 pm.

This is a brief introduction to some the classes we have. To get a full list of our adult offerings by month, sign up for our newsletter by emailing spreckels@coronado.ca.us. Registration is open now and programs start the week of August 31. To register, or for more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call (619) 522-7343.

 

 

 

