Coronado Crime Report (August 7 through August 13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on H Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $300.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft at El Cordova Hotel on Orange Avenue

Victim reported iPad missing from hotel room. Total loss approximately $1400.

Petty Theft on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $100.

Burglary at Five Points on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen from vehicle.

Grand Theft at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Victim reported golf clubs stolen.

Stolen Vehicle on F Avenue

Victim reported Honda Civic missing.

Arrests:

8/7/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 1st Street

28 year old male

8/8/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

42 year old male

8/8/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

8/11/2021: Inadequately Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

19 year old male

8/12/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

8/12/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

40 year old male

8/13/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

36 year old female

8/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

29 year old male