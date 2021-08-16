Monday, August 16, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 7 through August 13)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on H Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $300.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft at El Cordova Hotel on Orange Avenue

Victim reported iPad missing from hotel room. Total loss approximately $1400.

Petty Theft on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $100.

Burglary at Five Points on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen from vehicle.

Grand Theft at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Victim reported golf clubs stolen.

Stolen Vehicle on F Avenue

Victim reported Honda Civic missing.

Arrests:

8/7/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 1st Street

28 year old male

8/8/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

42 year old male

8/8/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

8/11/2021: Inadequately Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

19 year old male

8/12/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

8/12/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

40 year old male

8/13/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

36 year old female

8/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

29 year old male

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 31 through August 6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Central Beach on Ocean BoulevardVictim reported...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 24 through July 30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Hotel Del on Orange AvenueVictim reported...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 17 through July 23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft at Hotel Del on Orange AvenueVictim reported...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 10 through July 16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft on The PointVictim reported jet ski stolen...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 3 through July 9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 5th Street and D AvenueNo...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 19 through July 2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Forgery/Fraud at Coronado Shores on Avenida Del MundoVictim reported...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.