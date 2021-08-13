City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 13, 2021

- Advertisement -

The Weekly Update has a new look. Find out what’s new and what remains the same in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of the Aquatics Center this week; a new traffic signal at Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol near the Hotel del Coronado; a parachute jump by Hometown Hero and World War II Paratrooper Tom Rice on Aug. 15; how to participate in the City’s sea level rise planning; new Skatepark hours; proposed improvements as part of the annual Street Preventive Maintenance project; the Sushi Kittens, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.