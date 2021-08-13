Saturday, August 14, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 13, 2021

By Managing Editor

 

- Advertisement -

The Weekly Update has a new look. Find out what’s new and what remains the same in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of the Aquatics Center this week; a new traffic signal at Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol near the Hotel del Coronado; a parachute jump by Hometown Hero and World War II Paratrooper Tom Rice on Aug. 15; how to participate in the City’s sea level rise planning; new Skatepark hours; proposed improvements as part of the annual Street Preventive Maintenance project; the Sushi Kittens, this week’s Pets of the Week.

- Advertisement -

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 6, 2021

 https://youtu.be/qL9u62dAPGkThe City has begun a sea level rise planning process. Find out how to learn more about it and get involved in the latest...
Read more
City of Coronado

Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting August 9 – Comprehensive Tennis Study Planned

Recreation and Golf Services is seeking public input in advance of a comprehensive tennis study the City will soon conduct to better understand how...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 30, 2021

https://youtu.be/k4xvFRKZ13sThe Aquatics Center has been closed indefinitely. Find out why and how the City is responding to pool users in the latest edition of...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

COVID Patients Have Doubled in California Hospitals

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY BARBARA FEDER OSTROV AND ANA B. IBARRA  AUGUST 10, 2021 UPDATED AUGUST 11, 2021Propelled by the delta...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego and San Diego Symphony Celebrate Debut of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bayfront

In support of the Port of San Diego’s goals for a vibrant and active San Diego Bay, on August 5th, the Port and the...
Read more
Education

California Lawmakers and Teachers Unions Stop Short of a Vaccine Mandate

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOE HONG  AUGUST 9, 2021Maribel Ahumada says she lost her sister and...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.