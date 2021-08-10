Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Coronado Aquatics Center is Re-Opening August 12

By City of Coronado

The Coronado Aquatics Center will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Aquatics Center closed due to a shortage of chlorine on July 23. The City has received enough chlorine to reopen the pools but with limited hours. Additionally, the Aquatics Center will be closed over the weekend. Recreation Services will evaluate pool hours and weekend closures regularly and any changes will be announced via social media and the Aquatics web page.

Pool hours will be as follows:

Competition Pool

Monday through Friday
5:30 am to 1 pm

Recreation Pool

Monday, Wednesday, Friday
8 am Water Exercise class
11 am to 1 pm Family Swim

Tuesday, Thursday
8, 9 & 10 am Water Exercise classes
11 am to 1 pm Family Swim

Water exercise patrons may register online starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 pm for residents and 3 pm for nonresidents.

 

 

City of Coronado

