Coronado Aquatics Center is Re-Opening August 12

The Coronado Aquatics Center will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Aquatics Center closed due to a shortage of chlorine on July 23. The City has received enough chlorine to reopen the pools but with limited hours. Additionally, the Aquatics Center will be closed over the weekend. Recreation Services will evaluate pool hours and weekend closures regularly and any changes will be announced via social media and the Aquatics web page.
Pool hours will be as follows:
Competition Pool
Monday through Friday
5:30 am to 1 pm
Recreation Pool
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
8 am Water Exercise class
11 am to 1 pm Family Swim
Tuesday, Thursday
8, 9 & 10 am Water Exercise classes
11 am to 1 pm Family Swim
Water exercise patrons may register online starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 pm for residents and 3 pm for nonresidents.