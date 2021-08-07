Saturday, August 7, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 6, 2021

By Managing Editor

 

- Advertisement -

The City has begun a sea level rise planning process. Find out how to learn more about it and get involved in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the ongoing Aquatics Center closure; images from the 25th anniversary celebration of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park; a parachute jump by Hometown Hero Tom Rice on Aug. 15; how to help protect water resources and reduce storm water pollution; the deadline to apply for the latest nonprofit Orange Avenue banner series; local junior golfers who have qualified for section championship play; a music festival across the bay; and Maisel, this week’s Pet of the Week.

- Advertisement -

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting August 9 – Comprehensive Tennis Study Planned

Recreation and Golf Services is seeking public input in advance of a comprehensive tennis study the City will soon conduct to better understand how...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 30, 2021

https://youtu.be/k4xvFRKZ13sThe Aquatics Center has been closed indefinitely. Find out why and how the City is responding to pool users in the latest edition of...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 23, 2021

https://youtu.be/Myx4L6IgGxkCoronado has a new City Manager. Find out about Tina Friend, who has more than 16 years of management and executive level experience in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Over 2 Million San Diegans Now Fully Vaccinated

According to the County of San Diego, more than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the County closer to...
Read more
Entertainment

Coronado Ferry Landing Announces August Weekend Concerts Schedule

 The Coronado Ferry Landing restarted its free Weekend Concert Series in February and has been entertaining guests with an array of local talent each...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park 25th Year Celebration

On Friday July 30th, the Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado hosted a celebration in honor of the 25th anniversary of...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.