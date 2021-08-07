City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 6, 2021

- Advertisement -

The City has begun a sea level rise planning process. Find out how to learn more about it and get involved in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the ongoing Aquatics Center closure; images from the 25th anniversary celebration of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park; a parachute jump by Hometown Hero Tom Rice on Aug. 15; how to help protect water resources and reduce storm water pollution; the deadline to apply for the latest nonprofit Orange Avenue banner series; local junior golfers who have qualified for section championship play; a music festival across the bay; and Maisel, this week’s Pet of the Week.

- Advertisement -

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.