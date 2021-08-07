“Back to Prom” Gala & Auction on October 23rd, 2021 Benefitting Coronado Public Schools

This Prom might be for the adults, but it’s most definitely still for the kids…and it’s PROM-ising to be an evening to remember! This year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Annual Benefit Auction, presented by Donna Salof, has the adults heading “Back to Prom” to raise money for the kids, with proceeds benefitting Coronado’s public schools through CSF.

This year’s extravaganza, co-chaired by Donna Salof and Alexis Reitmeyer, will be a glamorous night full of dinner, drinks and dancing on Saturday, October 23rd at 5pm in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme and put on their prom best from any decade!

“Donna Salof returns in generous support of the CSF Annual Gala, marking her 5th year as title sponsor and event chair,” shares Michelle Gilmore, CEO and President. “She has witnessed the launch of Pathways in grades K-12 in engineering, robotics, instrumental music and choir, all from her support of Coronado’s schools and students. We love this theme and can’t wait to get our prom on!”

This year, Donna is joined by local business owner and community supporter, Alexis Reitmeyer, owner of Coronado Bliss Salon and Spa. CSF is thrilled to have the support of both of these outstanding women this year. This dynamic duo has a wealth of talent and terrific ideas to make this year’s Back to Prom event as memorable as the high school version for all who attend!

“A well-rounded quality education is the foundation for our future. CSF is a stepping stone in our community to build that foundation – providing great opportunities for support and involvement,” says Co-Chair Alexis Reitmeyer. “As a resident of Coronado and local business owner for 11 years, I appreciate the value of community support. I am delighted to co-chair this spectacular event and I am honored to support Donna and Coronado Schools Foundation.”

The Prom kicks off with a VIP pre-party on the Vista Walk as guests enjoy tray passed hors d’oeuvres, complimentary libations and live entertainment. Once inside the ballroom, experience the excitement of Prom all over again (but on a much larger scale) with chef-prepared plated meals, throwback decorations and games. The evening will feature a full dance floor, with some guests showcasing their best moves in a Dance Competition, complete with judges. The winning dance pair will be crowned live the night of!

Have a special someone in mind to be your Prom date? Fill up your Facebook & Instagram feeds with a heartfelt “Prom-posal” to this year’s event! Be sure to post your video or pics with this year’s hashtag #CSFBack2Prom.

The very popular Online Auction, sponsored by Mary Jo Morgan, will launch October 14th and remain open for bidding until Nov. 1st, offering more than 300 unique items, including great local deals & steals. Donations welcome!

If you would like sponsor part of this annual event or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email csf@csfkids.org. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, visit www.csfkids.org/auction or call 619-437-8059 ext. 5.

