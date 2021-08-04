Wednesday, August 4, 2021
MilitaryVideo

USS Stockdale Deployment Sendoff (video)

By Brad Willis

 

- Advertisement -

The USS Stockdale deployed today and Brad Willis was there for a special Coronado sendoff with Taylor Stockdale, Sid Stockdale, and many friends:

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

New Children’s Librarian: Natalie Stringer (video)

 She's been going to the Coronado Public Library since she was a little girl, and now Natalie Stringer is the new Coronado Children's Librarian.As...
Read more
Military

First Woman Operator at Naval Special Warfare Command

Coronado's Naval Special Warfare Center made history on July 15th, 2021 as it welcomed its first woman. While her name has not been shared,...
Read more
Community News

County Urges Vaccinations as COVID-19 Cases Spike Significantly (video)

Edited July 26, 2020 with Brad Willis' video interview with Sharp Coronado Hospital CEO Dr. Susan Stone:The County of San Diego Health and Human...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Artist Profile: Mauricio Couturier (video)

 Coronado’s Mauricio Couturier is first and foremost, a “creative.” Whether it’s his concept design studio, his stunning experiential restaurants, architecture environments or special events,...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christie Curran (video)

 The practice of painting in nature, known as plein air painting, is centuries old, but was truly made into an art form by the...
Read more
History

Tom Rice to Celebrate 100th Birthday with Commemorative Jump on August 15

OPERATION CALL-TO-SERVICE and TEAM TOM are happy to present: WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice will be celebrating his 100th Birthday jumping out of Commemorative Air Force...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.