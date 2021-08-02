Coronado Community Center Fall Adult Fitness Classes

The Coronado Community Center is offering new adult fitness classes beginning September 7. This is an opportunity to try enjoyable classes that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Why not add Mat Pilates, Vinyasa Flow Yoga or Cardio Hip-Hop to your routine?

In our Mat Pilates class, you will hold movements like planks, side planks, and core exercises to build your muscles and core strength. Your instructor will give you options to use bands, exercise balls, and sometimes even small weights to help step-up your Pilates experience. Come to class on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 am to tone your whole body.

A Vinyasa Flow Yoga class will be available on Mondays or Tuesdays at noon. Expect to become more flexible, have more body strength and to feel overall improvement of your fitness. This program emphasizes sequential movement from posture to posture which feels seamless as you practice specialized breathing techniques.

For an aerobic workout, try Cardio Hip-Hop at 10 am on Tuesdays or Thursdays. These classes combine a variety of choreographed dance moves that are so fun they make you forget that you are even working out.

Want to try these out before signing up? FREE Trial classes are being offered on Thursdays, August 26 and September 2 for Cardio Hip Hop at 10 am and Mat Pilates at 11 am. (Although advance registration is not required for the trial classes, space is limited.)

Monthly registration begins on August 3 online for Coronado residents and on August 10 for everyone online, by-phone and in-person. To register for any of the September classes or for more information visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.