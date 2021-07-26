Monday, July 26, 2021
EducationFeatured

New Principal Selected for Coronado High School

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that I announce the selection of Ms. Karin Mellina as the next principal of Coronado High School!

After a thorough process involving staff, student, and community voice, Ms. Mellina was identified above a very talented pool of experienced educators to lead our current and future Islanders. A proven and exceptional instructional leader, Karin brings a wealth of district knowledge, established community relationships, and an 18-year unwavering commitment to the children of Coronado into her new role. CUSD will begin the process of selecting a new principal for Coronado Middle School immediately.

Karl J Mueller
Superintendent
Coronado Unified School District

Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

