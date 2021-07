It was a recon operation this week at the Hotel del Coronado as WWII Veteran Tom Rice prepares to recreate his historic jump into Normandy on D-Day for his 100th birthday on August 15…

Brad Willis was him and captured this video:

WHEN: Sunday, August 15th, 2021

WHERE: Hotel del Coronado

EVENT TIME: 10 am – 1 pm

TOM’s JUMP: TBA (ETA 11 am) further details to follow…

INVITED: EVERYONE!!

