Friday, July 23, 2021
Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus Holds Officer Installation Ceremony

Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus held their officer installation ceremony on July 14, 2021. In this photo they are gathered around the 1962 original Council Charter:

Right to left: Mike Dullea, Grand Knight 21-22; Jim Collora, Chancellor; Jim Belasco, Recorder; Tom Finley, Trustee/Past Grand Knight; Michael Bordwell, District Deputy; Nick Murningham, Warden; Ernie Griffes, Trustee/ past Grand Knight 19-20; Tony Seibert, Outside Guard/ past Grand Knight; Jim Fabiszak, Inside Guard; Kevin Lover, Deputy Grand Night 21-22; John Scheck, past Grand Knight 20-21, Trustee/State District Deputy; Mike Croll, Financial Secretary; Patrick Mathews, Advocate. Not in photo: Andy Yeager, Treasurer; Fr. Michael Murphy, Chaplain; James Teeter, Lector. Submitted photo.

For 2019-2020, the Council received State recognition for adding new members.

In September the world famous spaghetti dinners and pancake breakfasts will commence again in the new Parish Hall with take-out and dine-in service.

Many events are planned for this year and new members are welcome to join us in serving the community.

We appreciate the community support during the past challenging year. Thank you Coronado!

For membership information please email: klover500@sbcglobal.net

Submitted by the Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus

 

