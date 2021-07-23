Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus Holds Officer Installation Ceremony

Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus held their officer installation ceremony on July 14, 2021. In this photo they are gathered around the 1962 original Council Charter:

For 2019-2020, the Council received State recognition for adding new members.

In September the world famous spaghetti dinners and pancake breakfasts will commence again in the new Parish Hall with take-out and dine-in service.

Many events are planned for this year and new members are welcome to join us in serving the community.

We appreciate the community support during the past challenging year. Thank you Coronado!

For membership information please email: klover500@sbcglobal.net

Submitted by the Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus