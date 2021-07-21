Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Lt. Madeline Murphy, Coronado Native, Works with Therapeutic Riding Center

By Coronado Times


Lt. Madeline Murphy, a native of Coronado, California and physical therapist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Directorate for Clinical Support Services, feeds a mini horse used for therapy in the hospital’s courtyard July 14. Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center provides those in need with access to horses for therapeutic benefits.

NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

(Release from U.S. Navy and photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg)

