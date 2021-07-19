Monday, July 19, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Coronado Citizens Defamed by News Reports

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Gene Thomas Gomulka

All Coronado residents should be proud of how Mayor Richard Bailey handled the incident involving events surrounding the Coronado High School championship basketball game.

When I read about the incident while visiting relatives and friends in Pennsylvania, I couldn’t help but be reminded of how Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann was falsely accused of racism and unjustly condemned by his Covington Catholic Bishop, John Stowe, who was quick to judge and condemn Sandmann based on the “Fake News” report circulated nationally by CNN, The Washington Post, and other major news outlets. The real reason the media went after Sandmann was because he had just finished participating in the annual March for Life and was wearing a “Make America Great” red ball cap. Little did they realize that he would gather evidence proving his innocence, retain a lawyer, and bring suit for $250 million against CNN alone.

- Advertisement -

All Coronado citizens, and not only the students and faculty of Coronado High School, have been defamed by the news reports circulated nationally. While visiting back East, I was angered when I was accused of living in a “racist city.”  The record regarding this incident needs to be set straight just as Nick Sandmann’s good name was restored.

I cannot help but recall an incident involving Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines were on their way back to their base after spending the day with their girlfriends at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Half-way home, their girlfriends asked if they could stop so they could use a rest room. The Marines saw an establishment along the side of the road where they stopped to let the girls relieve themselves. When they went in, however, they discovered that it was a gay bar. When some of the patrons accosted them and their girlfriends, they defended their honor which resulted in some of the patrons suffering blows from the Marines. When the media reported the event, one was given the impression that the Marines drove an hour south from Camp Lejeune with the intention of accosting homosexuals at this particular bar. The Democratic President at the time was quick to condemn the Marines and apologize profusely to the gay patrons and the LGBTQ community in general. When the case went to court and the truth of what happened came to light supported by the eye witness testimony of the girls, all charges were dismissed. Most of the US news media that reported the event on their front pages never reported the actual outcome of the hearing. Fortunately, the commanding officers of the Marines involved were not quick to judge their Marines as the President did. There is an important lesson here that all members of the CUSD School Board need to learn.

- Advertisement -

It is my hope that Coach Laaperi and members of the CHS basketball team might wish to consider pursuing legal action which would benefit not only them, but all residents of Coronado.

Gene Thomas Gomulka
CAPT, CHC, USN (Ret)

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Request Mask-choice Thursday, July 15, 2021

Submitted by a Representative for "Let Students Breathe"Let Students Breathe, a group of CUSD parents, is concerned about mandatory masking of their children in...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why the Tijuana Estuary Restoration Program Should be Reconsidered

Submitted by Leon BenhamPublic Comment Tijuana Estuary Tidal Restoration Program (TETRP II Phase I) Why should the South Bay public ask this plan to be...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Two Countries, One River of Propaganda

Submitted by Leon BenhamYesterday as a member of the South Bay community whose home is on the Tijuana River I attended the online forum...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

San Diego COVID-19 Cases Rising, Will Continue to Follow State Mask Guidance

Data Source: County of San Diego According to the County of San Diego, the number of local COVID-19 cases has been rising the past few...
Read more
Community News

COVID Cases Surging in California a Month After Reopening

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY BARBARA FEDER OSTROV JULY 15, 2021A month after California’s reopening lifted most...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Announces Departure of Public Services & Engineering Director Cliff Maurer

The City of Coronado announced the resignation of its Public Services & Engineering Director Cliff Maurer, who has accepted a similar position in Santa...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.