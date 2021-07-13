Tuesday, July 13, 2021
FeaturedCommunityPeople

“The Wampler Way” Makes Second Appearance on GMA3

By Managing Editor

Coronado-based The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation, its summer 2021 Camp Wamp Tour Across America, and The Wampler Way TikTok account, were featured today in a follow up segment on GMA3 (Good Morning America 3).

See their December 2020 GMA3 appearance here.

The Wamplers gave an update on the incredible two month journey across the country, traveling to over 30 states and making 18 major stops where they treat kids with disabilities to a day they will never forget.

- Advertisement -

The Wamplers want to thank GMA for sharing their story, and thank @ESET for helping make this happen!

- Advertisement -

RELATED:

Camp Wamp Hits the Road for Cross-country Road Trip

Wampler Foundation Grows in Size and Reach

Coronado’s Steve and Elizabeth Wampler Receive Multiple Surprises While on GMA3

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Named to Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced on July 7 that Coronado resident Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San...
Read more
History

Tom Rice to Celebrate 100th Birthday with Commemorative Jump on August 15

OPERATION CALL-TO-SERVICE and TEAM TOM are happy to present: WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice will be celebrating his 100th Birthday jumping out of Commemorative Air Force...
Read more
People

Just Over the Bridge, a Transitional Storage Facility for San Diego Homeless Offers Lasting Benefits

A college student. A struggling Hollywood actor. An out-of-work attorney. A mother of four. They’ve all passed through the gates of the Transitional Storage...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Named to Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced on July 7 that Coronado resident Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Request Mask-choice Thursday, July 15, 2021

Submitted by a Representative for "Let Students Breathe"Let Students Breathe, a group of CUSD parents, is concerned about mandatory masking of their children in...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why the Tijuana Estuary Restoration Program Should be Reconsidered

Submitted by Leon BenhamPublic Comment Tijuana Estuary Tidal Restoration Program (TETRP II Phase I) Why should the South Bay public ask this plan to be...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.