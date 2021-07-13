“The Wampler Way” Makes Second Appearance on GMA3

Coronado-based The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation, its summer 2021 Camp Wamp Tour Across America, and The Wampler Way TikTok account, were featured today in a follow up segment on GMA3 (Good Morning America 3).

The Wamplers gave an update on the incredible two month journey across the country, traveling to over 30 states and making 18 major stops where they treat kids with disabilities to a day they will never forget.

The Wamplers want to thank GMA for sharing their story, and thank @ESET for helping make this happen!

