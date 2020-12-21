Coronado’s Steve and Elizabeth Wampler Receive Multiple Surprises While on GMA3

In this Instagram video posted by ABC’s GMA3, Coronado residents Elizabeth and Steve Wampler are notified of work behind the scenes by their children, Charlotte and Joe, that has garnered the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation and Camp Wamp a huge following and large donations.

In addition to surprising their parents with a TikTok account, The Wampler Way (which has a following of over 198K), Joe entered a competition that was hosted by Chipotle and social media star David Dobrick, and he won! Watch to hear about the winning prizes, and Dobrick announcing Chipotle’s extra bonus. Then head to Chipotle to get your Wamp-urrito, and don’t forget to Round Up for Camp Wamp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GMA3: What You Need To Know (@abcgma3)

