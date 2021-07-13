Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Port of San Diego Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the Port and City of Coronado will host a celebration to recognize the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park and its feature bronze artwork “Sheltering Wings.” The event will take place from 9 to 11:30 am.

July is National Parks and Recreation Month and the Port of San Diego is commemorating it with special events and initiatives to encourage residents and visitors of the region to visit a Port park, enjoy their various recreational amenities, and appreciate their beauty. As a treasured destination with 22 parks around San Diego Bay, the Port provides unique opportunities to captivate visitors and ensure everyone is welcomed, connected, and inspired by our dynamic waterfront.

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the Port and City of Coronado will host a celebration to recognize the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park and its feature bronze artwork "Sheltering Wings." The event will take place from 9 to 11:30 am.

“Sheltering Wings” by sculptor Christopher Slatoff

Established in 1985 by the National Recreation and Parks Association, National Parks and Recreation Month celebrates and promotes the importance of parks and recreation  to health and wellness, tourism and economic prosperity, environmental conservation, and social equity, and recognizes the thousands of employees that manage and maintain our local, state, and community parks each day.

“The Port of San Diego is proud of its 22 beautiful waterfront parks and we are excited to showcase them during National Parks and Recreation Month,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Providing public access and recreational opportunities along the waterfront is very important to us. The parks draw people to the waterfront and activate it.”

The Port is also releasing a new series of videos on the Port’s website and social media. A different park will be featured each week to showcase recreational amenities such as boat launches, playgrounds, fishing piers, and public art.

Additionally, on July 13, the Board of Port Commissioners will vote on a proclamation to recognize the month-long, nationwide parks and recreation celebration. This will serve as continuing acknowledgement of the Port’s long-standing commitment to stewardship and professional management of its parks for the enrichment of residents and visitors to the region.

Click here to learn more about the Port’s parks.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

