Throwback Thursday: 1984 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!

Here is the description of the above video:

In Coronado, News 8’s Lorraine Kimel found a Fourth of July celebration “as American as apple pie” in 1984. The city’s annual Independence Day Parade had been held there since just after World War II. Families waving flags and donning red, white and blue lined Orange Avenue early in the day to catch that year’s parade with the theme “The American Spirit.” Contingents included marching military members, classic cars, and even a country band performing live music.

