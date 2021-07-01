Thursday, July 1, 2021
Throwback Thursday: 1984 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

By Managing Editor

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!

Here is the description of the above video:

In Coronado, News 8’s Lorraine Kimel found a Fourth of July celebration “as American as apple pie” in 1984. The city’s annual Independence Day Parade had been held there since just after World War II. Families waving flags and donning red, white and blue lined Orange Avenue early in the day to catch that year’s parade with the theme “The American Spirit.” Contingents included marching military members, classic cars, and even a country band performing live music.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

