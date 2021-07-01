Thursday, July 1, 2021
Help Keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue and Be Entered to Win Coronado Currency

By Emerald Keepers

Please help us keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue

Join us following the Fourth of July festivities to clean up Coronado. Let’s pick up all the trash left on our beaches, streets, and in our parks! Pick up with friends and family or on your own.

Send a photo of yourself with the trash you removed to emeraldkeepers@gmail.com to be entered to win one of six $50 Mainstreet Coronado Currency certificates (accepted at most Coronado businesses and restaurants).

Deadline for photo submission is July 6 at midnight.

 

 

 

Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

