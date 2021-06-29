Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Floral Arrangements to Impress – Friday Afternoon Classes

By City of Coronado

Photo Provided by Maribel Herrera

Are you looking to enhance your floral design knowledge and creativity? The John D. Spreckels Center is offering multiple Floral Design classes taught by our inspirational instructor, Maribel Herrera.

Maribel has been blooming in the floral industry for over 14 years. Her award-winning artistry in floral design has been recognized by the Coronado Flower Show, the San Diego Museum of Art, and throughout the county. As if this does not give her enough merit, she also appears as a regular on Fox 5 to discuss flower trends, floral shows and do-it-your-self demonstrations for each news segment.

When it comes to doing what you love, Maribel has chosen her heart’s passion and she wishes to share her knowledge. In her words, “I hope to help inspire others to authentically be themselves by creating their own floral work of art.”

Maribel on Fox 5. Photo Provided by Maribel Herrera

Each class has a different arrangement and supplies are included. Classes are held on Fridays at 1pm:  July 9, July 23, August 6 and August 20. This class is open to adults of any age. To register online, visit https://cityofcoronado.perfectmind.com/ or call 619-522-7343.

 

 

