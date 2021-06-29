Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Engineering, Technology and Film Making Camps Through Recreation Dept.

By City of Coronado

This summer, Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of Engineering, Technology and Film Making Camps from June 21 – August 13 at the Coronado Community Center.

Young engineers can explore worlds as they learn engineering principles in Lego Engineering Camps which include MineCraft, Transportation, Super Hero, Animal Architects, Pokémon, STEM and Robotics.

Technology lovers get to explore graphic design, coding, app design, building, testing and scripting video games in iGame Creator, Graphic Design, iCode, Video Game Design, Web Studio, Gamer’s Paradise and Roblox Studio Camps

Children seven to 12 get to try their hand at film making in the stop-motion film making camps that include MineCraft, Lego, Avengers & Justice League, and Claymation Movie Making Camps this summer. These camps allow budding filmmakers to write their own scripts, build the characters, story board and film their movies.

Summer is the perfect time to learn a new skill. For more information or to register for these exciting engineering, technology and film making camps, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call (619) 522-7342.

 

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

