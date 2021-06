Just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, the public pianos are rolling out. You’ll find them at Rotary Plaza, Adella Plaza, and a new venue, the Coronado Public Library. Three pop-up performances will kick off the season on Saturday, June 19th for one hour each, featuring local artists – 2pm at Rotary Plaza, 3pm at Adella Plaza, and 4pm at the Library.

Brad Willis shares more info about the Sit a Spell, Play a Tune public pianos: