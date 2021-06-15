Recreation Summer Dance Camps!

Tuesday, June 15, 2021
By City of Coronado

This summer, Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering seven different specialty dance camps!

For the youngest dancers (ages 4-7) there is “Twirl, Spin and Jump” where beginning dancers will learn creative movement and dance techniques. If dancing to a current song is your child’s style, join one of the “Hip Hop Camps” during the weeks of July 6-9 or August 9-13. Campers ages 4-13 will learn the newest dance steps in the Hip Hop dance camps. Another option for your 5-13-year-old is a “Cheer and Dance Camp” starting June 28-July 12 where campers can learn chants, tricks and dance routines!  or a more rounded class, children can learn jazz, hip hop and contemporary dance all in one week. Just register for “Dance Camp,” which is available June 21-25 or August 2-6. “Dance Fusion,” July 12-16 is for the 8-13-year-old dancer who wants to learn a variety of dance styles from around the world including Latin and Caribbean dancing. In “Break, Shake and Groove Camps,” July 19-23, participants will learn breaking, dance floor step and spin patterns and other awesome performance tricks. The new “Tik Tok Express Camp,” July 26-30, will teach dancers the latest trend and patterns in dance as seen on TiK Tok.

Dance is an outlet for children who like to move. It encourages friendship through collaboration, self-expression, coordination, rhythm – and so much more. These camps are taught by exciting, energetic, experienced, and talented instructors. Reserve your space today as they are limited for each session.

For more information or to register for these camps, visit www.coronado.ca.us/recreation or call 619-522-7342.

